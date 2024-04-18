IBBC Team Visits Basra

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) IBBC team meet Basrah Governor, visit Oil & Gas Expo, and meet Basra members

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) management team of Christophe Michels (MD), Dr Ali Jawad (Erbil & Basrah) and Mohand Alkhattab (Baghdad) undertook a trip to Basrah.

They met Mr Asaad Al Eidany, The Governor of Basrah, and visited the Oil & Gas Expo to meet the supply network operating in the region.

Basra is at the centre of the major oil and gas production facilities and is an important part of Iraq's future economy, with the upgrading of the port areas and the infrastructure projects surrounding the dry canal project which connects southern Iraq and the Gulf with Iraq's northern cities and markets.

The Governor expressed his strong support for IBBC and expressed his appreciation for its regular activities in Basrah and the many essential projects IBBC Members have realised and are presently working on in the region. Mr Eidany stated his intention to attend the IBBC Spring Conference in London on 2nd July and the Autumn Conference in Dubai on 13th of December.

At the Iraqi International Oil and Gas Exhibition, IBBC team visited TotalEnergies, BGC, KBR, Sardar Group and Hydro C member stands. Earlier in the day they visited the IRAQI HQ of CJ ICM the largest bulk logistics provider in Iraq which recently completed work on the new refinery in Basrah.







On the same night, IBBC hosted a dinner at the Grand Millenium Hotel in Basra. The dinner was co-hosted by IBBC's Executive Committee Member Mr Sardar Bebany and attended by around 40 guests of IBBC members and friends including the Deputy Governor of Basra Mr Zaid Al Emara.







Further meeting included a visit and Lunch with Basrah Chamber of Commerce and the IBBC team having a detailed field visit of the Fertilizer plant of AAA Holding in Khor Al Zubair.







On the 17th of April, the team visited BNGL in North Rumaila on an invitation from Mr Bashar Khassab of BGC , who showed the team around BGC's gas capturing site in Basra.







The team later went on to visit Al Busttan Company and met with Mr Ismael Shaker, CEO of Al Busttan Company who showed the team the facilities of his company in the vicinity of North Rumaila.

The next day, the team met with Mr Shaban of Al Zaman Group and discussed their work at the Basrah Oil Terminal and with the Iraqi Port Authority.

Mr Michels said:

"Basra is critical to Iraq's prosperity and future, and it's important for us to hear and learn how members are doing first hand, and what are their challenges and opportunities.

"I am particularly grateful to Mr Khassab of BCG for taking the time to show us the works at BNGL in Artawi which is essential to lower Iraq's carbon emissions and support its energy hungry economy.

"This has been a very positive visit dominated by good news from our Members with many new major projects being considered and worked on. To know that the Governor is well aware of IBBC and supporting us and our Members activities does make a real difference.

"We are privileged to have this long-lasting partnership with Basrah Governorate in place."