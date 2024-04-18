15Th Gulf Water Conference Set To Launch On April 28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) in collaboration with Water Science and Technology Association and Secretariate General of GCC, will hold the 15th Gulf Water Conference in Doha on April 29 and 30, 2024 under the patronage of Minister of State for Energy Affairs H E Eng Saad bin Sharida Al Kaabi.

As many as 20 speakers will participate in the conference attending seven main sessions, and 50 research papers will be discussed. The topics include ways of reducing carbon emissions in the water sector of the GCC Countries in collaboration with the General Secretariate, and the effective management of the municipal water sector in collaboration with Arab Countries Water Utilities Association.

Additionally, the conference will explore prospects of water science and technology research in collaboration with the Unesco office in Cairo, and the use of technology to bridge the data gap for the effective management of agricultural water in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The sessions will also cover topics related to the privatization of the water sector and regulatory aspects, which are organised in cooperation with the Arab Countries Water Utilities Association.

President of Kahramaa Eng. Issa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, said:“The technology is an important tool we possess today, and we strive to harness it to improve the water sector and enhance the management of water resources. With coordination between the GCC countries and the concerned organizations, we can effectively implement these innovations.

“This conference is an invitation to share expertise and discuss the latest technologies, benefits, and challenges facing the region. It is an important step towards the sustainability of the water sector, elevating the level of water treatment, investing in water sector technologies, and identifying smart innovative solutions.”

Vice President of the Water Science and Technology Association, the Head of the Scientific and Training Committee, and the Dean of the Graduate Studies College at the Arabian Gulf University, Professor Waleed Al Zubari, said that the conference primarily aims to review the current and emerging technologies used in various water sectors, increase awareness of them, and understand their advantages, challenges, and limitations.

The 15th Gulf Water Conference calls for harnessing technologies in both the supply and demand management to achieve effective water management in the GCC countries.