The First Spectacular Prize Draw By 4RABET: Iphones, Macbooks, BMW X3 And More!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi (India), April 16: Attention all cricket fans! Are you in the loop about 4RABET's Friday lotteries where the stakes are prizes up to 100 million rupees? If not, you've missed a start! The debut stream showered winners with fantastic rewards including ₹10 Lakhs, a BMW X3 raffle entry, 10 iPhone 15 Pros, and 25 Airpods.

Picture this: during the broadcast one of the winner misses their life-changing call. Yes, that happened – a missed call meant missing out on a massive prize!

The live stream buzzed with energy, thanks to the dynamic host duo - Tequila and charming co-hostess Seno. It was a highlight watching them call winners during the live, sharing laughs, and spreading cheer over their windfalls.

Did you miss out? No stress! Head over to 4RABET's official Instagram for the replay and witness the joyous prize distribution. Who knows, maybe In the next Lottery, you'll get one of those grand prizes!

Footnote:

Welcome Bonus 700% on Deposit for New Betting Players

Register on the site, choose 700% WELCOME SPORTS or CRASH PACK while registering, make a deposit and claim your bonus! After making a deposit, your bonus can go up to 700%. CLICK HERE and grab this deposit bonus.

4RABET also offers prizes for those who enjoy slots or live games! Sign up, use the promo codes below, and get your welcome bonuses:

LIVE4RA - Up to 240% on first deposit for baccarat, roulette and other live-dealer games;

SLOTS4RA - Up to 240% first deposit bonus for slots players.

Seize Your Opportunity in the Next Big Giveaway!

The speech from the lively Tequila has got everyone talking! Everyone's looking forward to more. The good news is, 4RA does these prize giveaways every Friday! Look up the next Lottery date and time. Remember, the next livestream is coming this Friday, April 5th! Don't miss out!

Prizes and dates of giveaways:

April 5: ₹10 Lakhs - 1 winner; Ticket for a BMW X3 raffle - 1 winner; PlayStation 5 - 10 winners; IPad Pro - 10 winners, and more!

April 12: ₹10 Lakhs - 1 winner; Ticket for a BMW X3 raffle - 1 winner; Macbook Pro - 5 winners; Samsung Galaxy - 20 winners; Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Apple Watch - 15 winners; Airpods - 25 winners, and more!

April 19: ₹10 Lakhs - 1 winner; Ticket for a BMW X3 raffle

- 1 winner; Samsung Galaxy - 10 winners; Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Apple Watch - 15 winners, and more!

April 26: ₹10 Lakhs - 1 winner; Ticket for a BMW X3 raffle - 1 winner; iPhone 15 Pro - 10 winners; Airpods - 25 winners, and more!

May 3: ₹10 Lakhs - 1 winner; Ticket for a BMW X3 raffle - 1 winner; PlayStation 5 - 10 winners; IPad pro - 10 winners, and more!

May 10: ₹10 Lakhs - 1 winner; Ticket for a BMW X3 raffle - 1 winner; PlayStation 5 - 10 winners; Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Apple Watch - 15 winners, and more!

May 17: ₹10 Lakhs - 1 winner; Ticket for a BMW X3 raffle

- 1 winner; Macbook Pro - 10 winners; Airpods - 25 winners, and more!

May 24: ₹10 Lakhs - 1 winner; Ticket for a BMW X3 raffle - 1 winner; Premium Bikes (Suzuki, Honda) - 3 winners; Samsung Galaxy - 10 winners; Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Apple Watch - 15 winners, and more!

May 31 (depends on the IPL final)): BMW X3 raffle - 1 winner; iPhone 15 Pro - 10 winners; PlayStation - 10 winners

Join the Excitement: Your Guide to Entering the Lotteries and Securing Bonuses

Ready to dive into the action? Follow this detailed walkthrough to sign up for the draw, including helpful screenshots for each step.

Dive into Various Missions and World of Big Wins with 4RABET's Smartico Tournament!

Are you a cricket enthusiast looking for a challenge? Or maybe you're eager to explore a variety of games? This is your moment to stand out and bag big rewards! Our tournament is full of missions! Prizes are waiting for you! By completing level tasks, you get to enter lotteries at no extra cost and win exciting prizes. Whether it's placing bets on cricket matches or diving into diverse games, each mission you complete earns you points. And here's the best bit – those points can be exchanged for fantastic prizes like iPhones or unique 4RABET merch!

And there's more in store for you. Step up to our thrilling Wheel of Fortune, where more bonuses and prizes are just a spin away. Picture this: one spin could unlock a bounty of rewards!

The 4RABET tournament promises to revolutionize your gaming and winning experience. Eager to dive in? We've got all the info you need, from locating missions to navigating the platform. Get ready for an adventure with 4RABET!



Get Ready for More Thrills Ahead

Keep an eye out for upcoming draws and events. Every game and livestream offers you the opportunity to win prizes and enjoy yourself. Be part of this grand affair with 4RA and immerse yourself in the excitement of the cricket tournament. IPL 2024 offers more than just cricket; it's a chance to win big and cherish every single moment!

Disclaimer: This is a featured content