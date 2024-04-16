Egypt's Merchandise Exports Experience 5.3% Growth In Q1

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Trade and Industry Minister Ahmed Samir has declared a 5.3% growth in Egypt's merchandise exports for the first quarter of this year, reaching $9.61bn. This marks an increase from the $9.13bn reported in the corresponding quarter of 2023.
The report highlights the primary markets for Egyptian exports during Q1, with Turkey leading at an export value of $874m, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at $792m, the United Arab Emirates at $586m, Italy at $544m, and the United States of America at $471m.
Key export sectors shaping Egypt's merchandise exports in Q1 included building materials at approximately $1.96bn, food industries at $1.55bn, chemical products and fertilizers at $1.44bn, and crops also at $1.44bn.
Other significant sectors were engineering and electronic goods at $1.272m, ready-made garments at $673m, textiles and spinning at $273m, and the combined sector of printing, packaging, paper, books, and artistic works at $244m. Additionally, the medical industry exports stood at $156m, home furnishings at $141m, and furniture at $67m. Handicrafts contributed $52m, while leather goods, including footwear, added $34m to the export tally.
The report further detailed that standout export items showing an uptick in Q1 of 2024 were fresh and dried citrus fruits valued at $625m, nitrogen fertilizers at $421m, insulated wires and cables at $339m, petroleum oils at $317m, and gold at $303m.
MENAFN16042024000153011029ID1108103347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.