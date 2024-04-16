Ram Navami 2024: Is Today A Bank Holiday? Banks Are Shut In THESE Cities Check Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ram Navami bank holiday: Banks in several states are set to remain closed on Wednesday, April 17, in observance of Ram Navami.

Bank holidays are determined by the state governments and the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and hence vary with respect to regional observance of festivals in specific states.

The list of bank holidays is available on the central bank's official website at The bank categorises bank holidays into three groups- holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays Ram Navami be a bank holiday on April 17?Ram Navami, one of the major Hindu festivals, commemorates Lord Rama's birth anniversary and is observed as a bank holiday in most states of the country.

This festival holds special significance as it falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar.

According to RBI's bank holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks will be closed on April 17. However, this may vary from state to state List of cities where banks will remain closed todayBanks will remain closed for Ram Navami in various cities, including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Shimla Will online banking transactions be possible on Ram Navami?On April 17, customers will not be able to carry out transactions like withdrawals and deposits at bank branches. However, banking services will be accessible online or through mobile banking apps It is important to note that online banking services will remain available even today. Thus, customers will be able to fulfil their banking needs during this holiday even though the physical bank branches will be shut.

