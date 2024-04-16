Predictions regarding future of Israel-Gaza war

(MENAFN) “It will happen – there’s a date,” assured to Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, pointing at the Rafah attack that’s targeting elimination of the residual masses of Hamas, the Islamic movement accountable for the massacre on October 7, 2023 that claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis. The global community is objecting to the deliberate attack, dreading it is going to lead to a high fatality toll. The region– nearly 64 square kilometers – is now home to 1.3 million Gazans who have fled from the north as well as center, where clashes amid Israeli security forces as well as Palestinian fighters are yet raging.



The Israeli premier nonetheless, is determined to go ahead. The previous month, the IDF gave its plots for the control of the territory. Once the permission is given, the military is going to move in, but specialist state it is merely a matter of months until Rafah falls into the hands of the Israelis. However, what are Israel’s intentions for the longer term? The news agency talked to two political analysts to debate probable scenarios for the “day after,” the response of Gazans as well as the Arab nation, and what it could be for Israel. In Jerusalem: Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran reporter as well as an author specializing in the Middle East, also in Istanbul: Shadi Abdelrahman, a Gaza native, who fled the region briefly before the conflict.

MENAFN16042024000045015687ID1108100384