Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed, Avalanche Warning Issued

This 270-kilometer stretch serves as the primary artery connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country. Earlier, a blockage occurred in the Banihal area, but swift action by authorities promptly restored traffic flow.

The onset of rainfall in the Ramban and Banihal areas had raised concerns about shooting stones across various sections of the highway.

However, with the cessation of rain this morning, authorities initially permitted traffic movement from both sides of Jammu and Srinagar.

“Unfortunately, around 5 PM, continuous shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather led to a complete halt in traffic”, reported a traffic official.

The efforts to mitigate the situation swiftly ensued as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deployed personnel and machinery to clear the highway.

Instances of light shooting stones from hillocks were also reported from other locations throughout the day. As of late evening, the highway remained impassable to vehicular traffic.

The abrupt interruption left scores of passengers stranded along the route. Despite the persistent rainfall, authorities mobilized resources to expedite debris clearance and restore operability to the road.

In light of the ongoing situation, authorities have issued advisories urging people to refrain from embarking on journeys along the highway until conditions improve and the road is cleared.(KNS).

Avalanche Warning Issued

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of two districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours, officials said.

An avalanche with“medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2400 meters over north Kashmir district of Kupwara and central Kashmir's Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Kashmir valley was lashed by widespread rains during the past two days and some upper reaches also received a fresh snowfall prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency.

