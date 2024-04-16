Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed, Avalanche Warning Issued

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police department reported that rainfall led to shooting stones in the Kishtwari Pather area, resulting in a halt of traffic on the vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
This 270-kilometer stretch serves as the primary artery connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country. Earlier, a blockage occurred in the Banihal area, but swift action by authorities promptly restored traffic flow.ADVERTISEMENT
The onset of rainfall in the Ramban and Banihal areas had raised concerns about shooting stones across various sections of the highway.
However, with the cessation of rain this morning, authorities initially permitted traffic movement from both sides of Jammu and Srinagar.
“Unfortunately, around 5 PM, continuous shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather led to a complete halt in traffic”, reported a traffic official.
The efforts to mitigate the situation swiftly ensued as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deployed personnel and machinery to clear the highway. Read Also Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens For One-Way Traffic Srinagar-Jammu Highway Remains Blocked Amid Heavy Rain, Stranded Passengers Rescued
Instances of light shooting stones from hillocks were also reported from other locations throughout the day. As of late evening, the highway remained impassable to vehicular traffic.
The abrupt interruption left scores of passengers stranded along the route. Despite the persistent rainfall, authorities mobilized resources to expedite debris clearance and restore operability to the road.
In light of the ongoing situation, authorities have issued advisories urging people to refrain from embarking on journeys along the highway until conditions improve and the road is cleared.(KNS).
Avalanche Warning Issued
Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of two districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours, officials said.
An avalanche with“medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2400 meters over north Kashmir district of Kupwara and central Kashmir's Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.
Kashmir valley was lashed by widespread rains during the past two days and some upper reaches also received a fresh snowfall prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people.
The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16042024000215011059ID1108098461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.