Biosyent Announces Extension Of Repagyn® And Proktis-M® Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”,“the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc. (“BioSyent Pharma”), has extended its Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with its European partner for the RepaGyn® and Proktis-M® products, extending BioSyent Pharma's exclusive Canadian rights to these products until 2032.



“RepaGyn® and Proktis-M® have been part of our product portfolio since we first launched these products in Canada in 2014,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent.“We are pleased to continue to offer these trusted products to Canadian patients over the long-term and we look forward to their continued growth.”

About RepaGyn ®

RepaGyn® is an innovative vaginal suppository recommended for relieving vaginal dryness and healing of the vaginal mucosa. RepaGyn®, a natural health product, is formulated with sodium hyaluronate and provides a hormone-free treatment proven to deliver symptom relief and tissue repair.

About Proktis-M ®

Proktis-M® rectal suppositories are designed to help with the healing of the anus and rectum. Proktis-M® is formulated with sodium hyaluronate and has been studied and tested in conditions such as operated severe internal hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and prevention of radiation-induced proctitis.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol“RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,609,573 common shares outstanding.

