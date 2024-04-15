Classes To Be Conducted Remotely Tomorrow In Qatar: Education Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar (MoEHE) announced that all classes tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, will be distance learning for government schools through the Qatar Education System and for private schools through each school's educational platforms.

The Ministry said the decision came in light of the updates issued today by the Meteorological Department of the General Authority of Civil Aviation regarding the expectation of thunderstorms, and is in line with the Ministry's interest for the safety of students while ensuring the continuation of the educational process.

MoEHE also announced that teachers will be conducting classes remotely.