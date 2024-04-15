Tom Cruise Gifted Dakota Fanning Her First Mobile Phone When She Turned 11

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise gifted actress Dakota Fanning her first mobile phone for her 11th birthday after they starred together in 2005's 'War of the Worlds' and has sent her a gift every year since.

Fanning told Harper's Bazaar in a joint interview with her 47-year-old 'Ripley' co-star Andrew Scott about the phone present when they were asked:“Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?”

Scott guessed:“Okay, well it's going to be some Hollywood icon... Tom Cruise?”

She agreed and said Cruise had given her a Motorola Razr when she turned 11, with Andrew asking:“Were you so excited?”

The actress replied:"Oh, my God, I was so excited,"

However, she said she“didn't have anybody to call or text at that time,” adding:“You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool. Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday. So thoughtful. Really, really nice.”

Her co-star then quipped:“He's never given me anything.”

Cruise's gift was far from the only gift Fanning got from a Hollywood A-lister during the early days of her career.

While again appearing alongside Andrew for 'Ask Me Anything' interview another magazine series, the actress said the“best” wrap gift she ever received was given to her by Kurt Russell, 73, with whom she co-star in 2005's 'Dreamer'.

She said:“Kurt Russell gave me a horse.”

Andrew joked:“That could be your autobiography: 'Kurt Russell Gave Me a Horse: The Dakota Fanning Story'.”