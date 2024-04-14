Sunday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday (14) will have great options for soccer lovers with thrilling soccer matches in Brazil and around the world.
The highlight is the matches that close the first round of the Brazilian Championship , as well as good matches in the main European championships.
There are games in Europe and the Americas, of course, in Brazil, where we will have games from the Brasileirão Serie A
Find out where to watch live the main games this Sunday:
BRASILEIRÃO SERIE A
4:00 PM – Atlético/GO vs Flamengo – Premiere
4:00 PM – Corinthians vs Atlético/MG – Globo (SP, MG - except Juiz de Fora -, SC, PR, GO, TO, PE, BA, AL, MT, MS, PA, SE, and CE) and Premiere
4:00 PM – Vasco vs Grêmio – Globo (RJ, RS, AM, AC, RO, RR, AP, PI, PB, MA, RN, ES, DF, and Juiz de Fora) and Premiere
4:00 PM – Athletico/PR vs Cuiabá – CazéTV and Rede Furacão
5:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Botafogo – Premiere
6:30 PM – Vitória vs Palmeiras – sportv and Premiere
BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL
4:00 PM – South-Mato-Grossense Championship: Dourados vs Operário (final, first leg) – YouTube (FFMS TV)
4:00 PM – Cearense Championship Serie B: Itapipoca vs Tirol (semifinal, first leg) – TV Ceará (CE) and YouTube (FCF TV)
5:00 PM – Paraense Championship: Paysandu vs Remo (final, second leg) – TV Cultura (PA) and YouTube (Sports in Culture)
5:00 PM – Maranhense Championship: Sampaio Corrêa vs Maranhão – YouTube (Sampaio TV)
6:00 PM – Amazonense Championship: Amazonas vs Manaus (final) – TV A Crítica (AM) and YouTube (TVA Crítica)
GERMAN FOOTBALL
8:30 AM – 2.Bundesliga: Braunschweig vs Hannover – Onefootball
8:30 AM – 2.Bundesliga: Magdeburg vs Hamburg – Onefootball
8:30 AM – 2.Bundesliga: St. Pauli vs Elversberg – Onefootball
10:30 AM – Bundesliga: Darmstadt vs Freiburg – Onefootball
11:30 AM – 3.Liga: Arminia Bielefeld vs Rot-Weiss Essen – YouTube (German Football)
12:30 PM – Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen – Onefootball, CazéTV, TV Cultura, and sportv
SPANISH FOOTBALL
9:00 AM – LaLiga: Las Palmas vs Sevilla – Star+
9:00 AM – LaLiga2: Oviedo vs Mirandés – Star+
11:15 AM – LaLiga: Granada vs Alavés – Star+
11:15 AM – LaLiga2: Andorra vs Eibar – Star+
11:15 AM – LaLiga2: Albacete vs Tenerife – Star+
1:30 PM – LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal – Star+
1:30 PM – LaLiga2: Burgos vs Racing Santander – Star+
4:00 PM – LaLiga: Real Sociedad vs Almeria – Star+
FRENCH FOOTBALL
8:00 AM – Ligue 1: Le Havre vs Nantes – Star+
3:45 PM – Ligue 1: Lyon vs Brest – Star+
ENGLISH FOOTBALL
10:00 AM – Premier League: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Espn and Star+
10:00 AM – Premier League: West Ham vs Fulham – Espn4 and Star+
12:30 PM – Premier League: Arsenal vs Aston Villa – Espn and Star+
ITALIAN FOOTBALL
7:30 AM – Serie A: Napoli vs Frosinone – Espn and Star+
10:00 AM – Serie A: Sassuolo vs Milan – Star+
1:00 PM – Serie A: Udinese vs Roma – Espn3 and Star+
1:30 PM – Serie C: Mantova vs Vicenza – Fifa+
3:45 PM – Serie A: Inter Milan vs Cagliari – Espn and Star+
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
7:00 AM – Ukrainian Championship: Vorskla vs Shakhtar – Onefootball
8:00 AM – Scottish Championship: Ross County vs Rangers FC – Star+
8:30 AM – Belgian Championship: Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp – Star+
9:30 AM – Dutch Championship: Sittard vs Feyenoord – Star+
11:45 AM – Dutch Championship: Ajax vs Twente – Star+
12:30 PM – Polish Championship: Gornik Zabrze vs Slask – Onefootball
1:00 PM – Turkish Championship: Fatlh Karagumruk vs Fenerbahce – Star+
1:30 PM – Belgian Championship: Anderlecht vs Union St. Gilloise – Star+
3:30 PM – Portuguese Championship: Benfica vs Moreirense – Star+
FOOTBALL IN THE AMERICAS
10:00 AM – Uruguayan Championship: Rampla Juniors vs Racing Montevideo – Star+
3:00 PM – Uruguayan Championship: Defensor Sporting vs River Plate – Star+
3:00 PM – Ecuadorian Championship: Universidade Católica vs Independiente del Valle – Star+
3:30 PM – MLS: Atlanta vs Philadelphia Union – Apple TV
5:00 PM – Uruguayan Championship: Miramar vs Nacional – Star+
5:30 PM – Ecuadorian Championship: El Nacional vs Imbabura – Star+
5:45 PM – MLS: St. Louis City vs Austin – Apple TV
6:00 PM – Uruguayan Championship: Peñarol vs Danubio – Star+
6:00 PM – USL Championship: North Carolina vs Birmingham – Star+
7:00 PM – Nicaraguan Championship: UNAN Managua vs Ocotal – YouTube (Liga Primera)
8:00 PM – Ecuadorian Championship: Libertad vs Barcelona – Star+
9:15 PM – Venezuelan Championship: Caracas FC vs Universidad Cetral – Star+
10:00 PM – Nicaraguan Championship: Masachapa vs Matagalpa – YouTube (Liga Primera)
WORLD FOOTBALL
2:00 AM – Australian Championship: Melbourne City vs Perth Glory – YouTube (A-Leagues)
11:00 AM – Indian Championship: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin – Onefootball
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
3:00 AM – Australian Championship: Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners – YouTube (A-Leagues)
7:00 AM – Spanish Championship: Athletic Bilbao vs Atlético Madrid – Dazn
10:00 AM – Italian Championship: Milan vs Napoli – Star+
10:30 AM – English Championship: Manchester United vs Chelsea – Espn3 and Star+
1:30 PM – German Championship: Duisburg vs Bayern Munich – Dazn
2:00 PM – Spanish Championship: Real Madrid vs Granada – Dazn
2:45 PM – English Championship: Arsenal vs Bristol City – TheFA Player
3:00 PM – Brazilian Championship: São Paulo vs Botafogo – Canal GOAT
4:00 PM – Brazilian Championship: Ferroviária vs Fluminense – Canal GOAT
6:00 PM – Colombian Championship: Llaneros vs Alianza – YouTube (WinSports)
7:00 PM – NWSL: Gotham vs Kansas City Current – Canal GOAT and NWSL+
8:00 PM – Mexican Championship: Atlético de San Luis vs FC Juárez – Star+
8:30 PM – South American U-20 Championship: Bolivia vs Brazil – sportv
9:00 PM – NWSL: Bay vs Reign – NWSL+
