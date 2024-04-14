Swiss FM claims Ukraine peace unattainable without Russia

(MENAFN) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has underscored the crucial role of Russia in any diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, asserting that peace efforts would be futile without Moscow's participation. Cassis's remarks come ahead of Switzerland's plans to host a high-level Ukraine peace conference in June 2024, signaling a concerted effort to facilitate dialogue and establish a framework for ending the protracted conflict.



Scheduled to take place at the Burgenstock resort near Lake Lucerne, the conference aims to foster a shared understanding among participating nations and devise a concrete roadmap for achieving peace in Ukraine. Despite efforts to garner broad international support for the event, Russia has indicated its reluctance to attend, citing concerns over the conference's perceived bias in favor of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposed peace formula.



Addressing reporters, Cassis emphasized the significance of Russia's involvement in the peace process, acknowledging that any meaningful resolution hinges on Moscow's cooperation. While Russia's absence from the initial conference may present challenges, Cassis stressed the need to engage with Moscow sooner or later, highlighting the importance of devising strategies to facilitate its participation in future discussions.



The Swiss diplomat's comments reflect the complex dynamics surrounding efforts to broker peace in Ukraine, where competing interests and geopolitical tensions have hindered progress.



As Switzerland prepares to host the peace conference, Cassis's remarks underscore the imperative of inclusive dialogue and the necessity of engaging all relevant stakeholders, including Russia, to advance the prospects of lasting peace in the region.

