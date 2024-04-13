Happy Poila Baisakh 2024: Shubho Noboborsho! Get Best Wishes, Quotes, To Share

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "\"Poila Baisakh\" is the Bengali New Year, celebrated predominantly by the Bengali community in India and Bangladesh. \"Poila\" means \"first\" and \"Baisakh\" is the first month of the Bengali calendar.

This year, Poila Baisakh is celebrated is being celebrated on April 14th, marking the beginning of the new year according to the Bengali calendar Poila Baisakh, people engage in various cultural and festive activities. They clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and participate in rituals and prayers to welcome the new year with prosperity and good fortune. Traditional dishes are prepared and shared with family and friends, and cultural events like music, dance, and fairs are organized to celebrate the occasion, Poila Baisakh is a time of joy, renewal, and community bonding, symbolizing new beginnings and hopes for a prosperous year ahead Read: From Eid al-Fitr, Baisakhi to Ram Navami; here's a list of festivals in AprilGet wishes, and messages to send to your loved ones here:

“Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Poila Baisakh! May the new year bring you happiness, success, and fulfilment. Shubho Noboborsho!”\"May the new year bring you abundant joy, prosperity, and success. Happy Poila Baisakh!\"\"Wishing you a wonderful Poila Baisakh filled with love, laughter, and new beginnings.\"\"On this auspicious day, may your home be filled with happiness and your heart with peace. Shubho Noboborsho!\"Also Read: Baisakhi, Bihu and more; spring harvesting festivals are here in India\"May the colours and festivities of Poila Baisakh brighten your life with endless blessings. Happy Bengali New Year!\"\"Sending you warm wishes for a delightful Poila Baisakh. May this new year be a journey of growth and prosperity for you.\"\"As we step into the new year, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. Happy Poila Baisakh!\"\"Wishing you and your family a year filled with moments of togetherness, love, and laughter. Shubho Noboborsho!\"\"May the sweetness of roshogolla and the warmth of family gatherings make this Poila Baisakh truly special for you. Happy New Year!\"\"On this auspicious occasion, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness. Shubho Noboborsho!\"“As the sun rises on Poila Baisakh, may it bring new hope and opportunities into your life. Happy Bengali New Year!”



MENAFN13042024007365015876ID1108091217