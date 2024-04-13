I'm Okay, Ready For Polls, Says NC's Mian Altaf

In a brief video, Mian Altaf said that he was not feeling good for the last couple of days and was advised to take rest by the doctors.

However, he said:“I am recovering now and will be contesting Lok Sabha polls.”

The reports earlier claimed that he was not contesting in the elections due to his deteriorating health. Altaf, however, termed the reports as baseless stating that he was ready to contest the parliamentary elections.

“Omar Abdullah too met me today at my residence and enquired about my health condition. He didn't visit here to discuss political issues but enquired about my health condition only,” he said.

He was responding to the reports wherein it was stated that Mian Altaf's health has deteriorated and has been asked to take rest for some weeks.

“Unfortunately, I have contracted some infection and the doctors have advised me to take rest for six weeks,” Altaf had stated, adding that because of this,“I won't be able to campaign or go out.”

NC had announced veteran leader Mian Altaf as their candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri seat which will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

While making the announcement in a press conference, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah had emphasised Ahmad's widespread popularity across various segments of society and expressed confidence that he would garner substantial support from the people

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now