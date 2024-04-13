Moi Cautions Against Leaving Car Engine Running While Unattended

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha: Ministry of Interior (MoI) reminded citizens and residents not to leave the car engine running especially when the vehicle is unattended.
In a video, the Ministry stated: "Leaving your car engine running while unattended puts it at risk of theft or unauthorized use, and often leads to accidents."
The Ministry stated that doing so was contrary to traffic regulations.
MENAFN13042024000063011010ID1108090550
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.