General Staff: 97 Combat Clashes, Air Force Launches 12 Strikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there were 97 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Forces launched 12 strikes on enemy positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy launched two missile attacks, 91 air strikes, and 160 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by Russian air strikes: Sumy (Sumy region); Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka (Kharkiv region); Terny, Druzhba, New York, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Vremivka (Donetsk region), and Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region).

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 29 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 7 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy made six unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Forces struck 12 Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, and four anti-aircraft missile systems.

The air defense forces also intercepted and destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck one enemy manpower cluster, two air defense systems, and one EW system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of Ukraine's Operational Command South, said that the situation on the contact line in the southern sector remains quite difficult.

