China Backs Palestine's Full UN Membership - FM Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra)-- China backs Palestine's full UN membership, spokesperson Mao Ning of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.China's Xinhua News Agency reported that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked about China's position on Palestine's membership in the United Nations.Mao said the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the severe humanitarian crisis it has caused are yet another reminder that the only way to end the vicious cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts is to fully implement the two-State solution, establish an independent state of Palestine and redress the historical injustice long suffered by the Palestinians.