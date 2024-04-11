Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Still Gets Nervous On The Red Carpet

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston has shared that she still gets nervous during public appearances more than 30 years after she shot to fame.

Asked if she still gets nervous, Aniston said: "Always. Always. Right now, literally in this chair."

Aniston shot to fame playing Rachel Green in the sitcom 'Friends' in the early 1990s.

She starred alongside Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry.

The actress recalled the early days of filing her signature role and described it as a "magical" time.

She told people: "Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet. It was just magic. Nothing was not exciting. And it's still exciting, but we've had more experiences. We've learned more lessons. There's a little more behind us."

Aniston had been struggling to make it in Hollywood until she had a chance meeting with television executive Warren Littlefield in a gas station, who recommended her for the part in 'Friends', reports co.

When the 'Morning Show' actress was asked what advice she would give her younger self, she said that she wouldn't be so focused on "making it" big as she remembered her first acting appearance in a school Nativity play at the age of 11.

Discussing when she first caught the acting bug, Aniston said: "Probably when I was onstage for the first time when I was about 11. I was in a Nativity play, and I played the archangel.

"From that moment on, I caught the bug. That feeling when it wasn't about“making it” but just working - maintain that."