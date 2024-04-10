Pawan Singh To Contest From Karakat LS Seat In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 10 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday said that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Bihar's Karakat seat.
Pawan Singh wrote on X:“I promised my mother that I will contest this Lok Sabha election and I have decided to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Karakat, Bihar. Jay Mata Di.”
Karakat constituency will witness a triangular contest. The NDA has fielded Upendra Kushwaha, Rashtriya Lok Morcha President while CPI-ML has given the ticket to Rajaram Singh as a candidate of grand alliance. Both leaders belong to the Kushwaha community while Pawan Singh belongs to an upper caste family.
Earlier, the BJP had given the ticket to Pawan Singh to contest the Lok Sabha election from Asansol West Bengal the actor had refused.
The BJP has given the ticket to S.S. Ahluwalia to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Asansol.
