Immigration In Switzerland: A Threat Or A Chance For Prosperity?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland's population is just about to reach nine million, which brings the discussion of immigration back into the political spotlight.

This content was published on April 10, 2024 - 10:00 1 minute Julien Furrer, RTS

At the end of 2023, just over 8.96 million people were living in Switzerland, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Thursday. This means the population grew almost twice as fast last year as in 2022, when an increase of 0.9% was recorded.

The debate on how Switzerland should implement its immigration policy has been a tough one for years. While right-wing parties warn of too few resources or too weak an infrastructure and therefore insist on a more restrictive immigration policy, the political left emphasises the historical importance of migration in Switzerland and argues that it is all a question of successful integration.

Business associations form the third side of this discussion. They say there are many arguments in favour of an open immigration policy, such as the lack of qualified labour and the ageing population in Switzerland.

