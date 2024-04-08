Ukrainian Sappers Neutralized 3,437 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Transport Service have cleared 1,534.28 hectares of territories, found and neutralized 3,437 explosive objects.

The State Special Transport Service said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

During the week, the largest number of explosive items - 1,952 - were found and neutralized in the Kharkiv region.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Special Transport Service have found and neutralized 132,994 explosive objects. The area of 75,870.79 hectares has been demined (inspected).

In particular, military sappers cleared 21.66 hectares of water areas, 872.09 km of roads, 2,395.98 km of railroad tracks, 437.4 km of power lines, 46.33 km of gas pipelines, and 313.01 ha of residential area territories.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, 25% of Ukraine's territory remained contaminated with explosive objects as of early April.

Photo credit: State Special Transport Service