Musi Riverfront Draft Master Plan To Be Ready By August

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 8 (IANS) The draft master plan for the Musi riverfront development will be ready by the end of August this year, an official said on Monday.

The 24th board meeting of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari at the Secretariat.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Metro Water Supply Board Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Ross, MRDCL Managing Director Amrapali, board members and other officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the government is giving top priority to the development of Musi riverfront which will be developed on a public-private partnership basis.

She asked the officials to identify certain projects which could be taken up to boost investor and stakeholder confidence in the project and to trigger growth in the area.

She directed the officials to come out with specific orders on the constitution of expert committees/advisory committees. She also asked to conceptualise the organisation structure for the MRDCL.

MRDCL MD Amrapali gave a brief overview of the entire project and said that timelines for all project components like feasibility reports, DPRs of all projects identified, concept master plan etc have been fixed.

The draft master plan will be ready by the end of August, she said.

Dana Kishore observed that many private players are evincing keen interest in the project. The board discussed the proposal for the development of the Musi River stretch from the Osmansagar Dam downstream point to Outer Ring Road east near Gowrelli, and from the Himayatsagar Dam downstream point to the confluence point at Bapughat for a length of 55 km, under the first phase of the project.

The board also resolved to consider the proposal for the protection, restoration and development of heritage structures around the Musi River in the city.