Zelensky, Syrskyi, Umerov Discuss Battlefield Situation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed the situation on the battlefield and the planning of further operations with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In touch with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. We discussed in detail the situation at the front and the planning of our further actions. Defense Minister Umerov reported on the situation with ammunition. We are doing our best to ensure that each combat brigade has everything it needs to protect the state," Zelensky said.

Umerov, Syrskyi examine Ukrainian developments for battlefield

He added that he had a separate conversation with Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko to discuss enemy attacks on Kharkiv and Ukraine's eastern regions.

"Russia does not stop its terror for a minute. We are working to provide our people with reliable protection. We are preparing a very specific and fair response to the enemy," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine