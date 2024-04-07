Western Azerbaijani Community Strongly Rejects The EU's Aggressive Approach

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Western Azerbaijani Community responds to the provocativeviews expressed by the European Union's spokesman Peter Stanon inhis interview with the Armenian service of "Azadlıq" Radio on April6, 2024, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"The EU official extensively discusses the importance of theprinciple of territorial integrity in response to questions aboutArmenia and seemingly tries to demonstrate their adherence tointernational law. He also raises the issue of creating conditionsfor the return of ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijan.

A simple question arises – where was the EU when Armeniaoccupied 20% of Azerbaijani territories over 30 years? Why does theEU remain silent about the continued occupation of 8 Azerbaijanivillages by Armenia? Why doesn't the EU address the issue of thereturn of the 300,000 Azerbaijanis expelled in the last wave ofethnic cleansing in Armenia and the mass destruction of Azerbaijanicultural heritage in Armenia?

It appears that the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armeniaare less relevant now because some time has passed since theirexpulsion. Exploiting the longing of Western Azerbaijanis for theirhomeland for over 30 years is the greatest injustice againstthem.

All this proves the ethnic and religious selectivity of the EU EU is neither sincere about human rights nor aboutinternational law. The EU's policy is based on using the rights ofArmenians in Azerbaijan as an outdated excuse to provoke Armeniaagainst Azerbaijan.

We strongly reject the EU's provocative approach and demand anend to it.

There should be no discrimination in the return issue, theprinciple of reciprocity should be respected, and the return ofWestern Azerbaijanis who have been waiting for more than 30 yearsshould be prioritized as a matter of urgency."