(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, April 4th, 2024: KRAFTON India, in collaboration with ZeptoLab, has announced the soft launch of its much- awaited new game - Bullet Echo India, a thrilling top-down shooter mobile game tailored specifically for Indian gamers. Available for download on Android and iOS, Bullet Echo India promises an immersive gaming experience with unique features exclusively curated for the Indian gaming community.

Bullet Echo India is a multiplayer PvP tactical top-down shooter game where players can team up, strategize and engage in fast-paced battles to become the last team standing, in a battle royale style. Bullet Echo India promises quick matches, auto-shooting mechanics for fun gameplay, multiple heroes and game modes for varied experiences, and special abilities that add depth and excitement to every match.

Bullet Echo India features four localized Indian skins for heroes. The skins for heroes Slayer, Sparkle, and Mirage, bring a touch of India's diverse culture and heritage into the gameplay, making the experience more immersive and enjoyable. The hero Stalker will receive a BGMI skin as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with BGMI, enhancing the gaming experience with elements from India’s beloved battle royale title.

"Bullet Echo India marks a significant milestone in the Indian gaming landscape, bringing a unique blend of tactical gameplay and strategic team dynamics to audiences. The launch represents another step in our ongoing commitment to elevate gaming experiences for the Indian community with localized content. We are excited to unveil a groundbreaking collaboration with BGMI, introducing an exclusive in-game skin. With Bullet Echo India, we aim to create a unique and unforgettable experiences for gamers in the country." said, Anuj Sahani, India Publishing Advisor and Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Programme.

Speaking on the launch, Max Petrov, CEO, ZeptoLab, said, ‘’We are thrilled to collaborate with KRAFTON India to tailor 'Bullet Echo India' for Indian audiences. The inclusion of localized Indian-themed skins has enabled us to deliver a rich gameplay content that resonates with players. We believe that Bullet Echo India will set a new standard in tactical gaming, offering players an exciting and engaging journey filled with challenges and memorable moments."

Players can get a sneak peek into the game, here.

Players can also now download the game from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

In case of any issues faced with tracking your progress, account transfer or in-game items, kindly drop a mail to .... For more details, follow the official India website, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages of Bullet Echo India.

ABOUT KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, and Flyway Games. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON’s platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Road To Valor: Empires, The Callisto Protocol, NEW STATE MOBILE, Moonbreaker, TERA and ELYON. With a passionate and determined team worldwide, KRAFTON is a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities as it seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. KRAFTON, Inc. is committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India; and so far, the company has invested over $160 million in several Indian startups in the field of interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology.



