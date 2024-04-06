               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kishtwar, 3Rd In Two Days


4/6/2024 7:06:43 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 14:53:21 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 76.73, Depth: 5 Km Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:53 pm at a depth of 5 km.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, NCS said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11.01 pm at a depth of 10 km.

Read Also Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.2 Hits J&K's Doda 3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh

In a post on X, NCS said,“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 05-04-2024, 23:01:30 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India.”

Another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred at 5:20 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometres from the earth's surface at 33.37 degrees latitude and 76.69 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06042024000215011059ID1108066643

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search