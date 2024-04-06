3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kishtwar, 3Rd In Two Days

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 14:53:21 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 76.73, Depth: 5 Km Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:53 pm at a depth of 5 km.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, NCS said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11.01 pm at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, NCS said,“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 05-04-2024, 23:01:30 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India.”

Another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred at 5:20 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometres from the earth's surface at 33.37 degrees latitude and 76.69 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now