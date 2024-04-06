Gudi Padwa 2024: Know Date, Shubh Muhrat, Rituals And More About Marathi New Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gudi Padwa, also known as the Samvatsar Padvo, marks the beginning of new year or harvest season in Maharashtra. Marathis and Konkanis across the country celebrate Gudi Padwa with much fervour and enthusiasm on the first day of Chaitra month.

In simple words, the Marathi New Year has got its name from two words - 'gudi' and 'padwa'. Gudi means means a flag or emblem of Hindu Lord Brahma and padwa means the first day of the phase of the moon Padwa 2024: HistoryIt is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa and introduced days, weeks, months and years, according to Hindu mythology. Some also consider it a day when King Shalivahana celebrated his victory and people hoisted the flag on his return to Paithan. Basically, Gudi is said to be a symbol of victory over evil Padwa 2024: DateThis year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrate on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday).

Gudi Padwa 2024: Shubh Muhrat- Pratipada Tithi will begin at 11.50 pm on April 8- Pratipada Tithi will end at 8.30 pm on April 9.

Gudi Padwa 2024: RitualsOn Gudi Padwa, the day begins with an oil bath and ends with some unique prayers. Neem leaves are also consumed by devotees with jaggery or other seeds. Devotees adorn their homes with rangoli and other springtime-themed decorations after receiving an oil bath this, a few customary practises are carried out, such as an auspicious puja to worship Lord Brahma and a havan to pray to Lord Vishnu and his various incarnations the other hand, Maharashtra women celebrate the day by making beautiful \"Gudi\" in their houses and worshipping them. Gudi is essentially a flag, constructed from an upside-down pot of silver or copper, decorated with yellow fabric, and perched atop a bamboo staff. Devotees believe that the Gudi bestows good fortune and shields families from all negative energies.

After puja is completed, gram lentils, honey, and cumin seeds are distributed together with prasadam.

Gudi Padwa 2024: Wishes, messages, and quotes- This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity on you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.- Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the New Year! I hope the new year has all the colours of happiness and laughter for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.- Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amid fanfare and religious fervour. May the day bestow you and your family members with good luck, health and happy times.- Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Gudi Padwa! May this new year bring happiness, prosperity, and success in all your endeavours.- May the Gudi bring peace, happiness, and success to your life. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

