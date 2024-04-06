Azerbaijan Sets Up New Registry For Cigarette Manufacturers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The implementation of a registry for businesses involved inimporting and producing tobacco products is underway, Azernews reports.

During today's session of the Agricultural Policy Committee inthe National Assembly, discussions on proposed amendments to the'Law on Tobacco and Tobacco Products' yielded conflictingviews.

As outlined in the proposal, state oversight of tobaccoproduction and distribution will include registering businessesengaged in importing and producing tobacco products, establishing aregistry for these businesses, and defining its operationalguidelines.

The process of registering businesses engaged in importing andproducing tobacco products, setting up the registry, andestablishing its regulations will be determined by the relevantexecutive authority responsible for overseeing this sector.

Before this law takes effect, individuals involved in importingand producing tobacco products must register within six months ofits enactment to continue their activities.

The conditions for registration of entrepreneurial entitiesengaged in the production of tobacco products are as follows:

Making an investment of no less than 34 (thirty-four) millionmanats in acquiring equipment;

Having no outstanding obligations in taxes and other mandatorypayments in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as not beingdesignated as a risky taxpayer according to the Tax Code of theRepublic of Azerbaijan;

Possessing a document confirming ownership, use, or lease rightsto the facility where the industrial activity is carried out asindicated in the tax authorities;

Having documents confirming the calibration of measuringinstruments to be used for tobacco product production, as well ascertificates of conformity with the requirements of the "Law onTechnical Regulation" of the Republic of Azerbaijan, includingdevices, tools, measuring instruments, and test equipment;

Having a contract with an accredited testing laboratory in therelevant field for conducting quality and safety tests (in case themanufacturer does not have an accredited testing laboratory in therelevant field).

In accordance with this Law, entrepreneurial entities registeredfor the production of tobacco products must comply with therequirements set by the competent authority designated by therelevant executive authority regarding the quantities of localtobacco material (partly or completely stripped tobacco) to be usedin the production of tobacco products.

The requirement to invest no less than 34 (thirty-four) millionmanats in acquiring equipment and the requirements for the use oflocal tobacco material (partly or completely stripped tobacco) inthe production of tobacco products apply only to cigaretteproduction.

The requirement to invest no less than 34 (thirty-four) millionmanats in acquiring equipment applies only to newly establishedentities and those newly registered for the first time.

In accordance with this Law, the production of tobacco productswithout registration is prohibited.

In case of violation of registration conditions (except for thecondition of having no outstanding obligations in taxes and othermandatory payments in the Republic of Azerbaijan), as well as incases specified in the "Law on Licenses and Permits," theregistration of entrepreneurship entities engaged in the productionof tobacco products will be revoked.

The conditions for registration of entrepreneurial entitiesengaged in the import of tobacco products are as follows:

Conducting the production of tobacco products for at least 1(one) year on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Having no outstanding obligations in taxes and other mandatorypayments in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as not beingdesignated as a risky taxpayer according to the Tax Code of theRepublic of Azerbaijan;

Possessing a document confirming ownership, use, or lease rightsto the facility where the industrial activity is carried out (ifthe entrepreneurial entity's activity is related to the industrialentity (facility)).

The requirement to conduct the production of tobacco productsfor at least 1 (one) year on the territory of the Republic ofAzerbaijan applies only to the import of cigarettes.

In accordance with this Law, legal and natural persons who arenot registered will not be allowed to import tobacco and tobaccoproducts.

In case of violation of registration conditions (except for thecondition of having no outstanding obligations in taxes and othermandatory payments in the Republic of Azerbaijan), as well as incases specified in the "Law on Licences and Permits," theregistration of entrepreneurship entities engaged in the import oftobacco products will be revoked.