Safe And Green Development Corp Announces XENE Home AI Beta Launch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Fla, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SG DevCo” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce the Beta launch of the Xene AI Platform for the Real Estate industry.

During the beta launch phase those who signed up on the waiting list to test the platform's innovative features will be granted early access to the platform to provide valuable feedback before the official launch to the entire real estate industry licensee base and public. This phase will allow our stakeholders to enjoy access to the platform and discover some of the initial AI features of the platform. The fully developed platform is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

XENE is designed to assist customers, including buyers and sellers, real estate agents, lawyers, accountants and title companies in many facets of various real estate transactions by enhancing the transaction process with cost-efficiencies and reduced transaction fees in a range of 1.99% to 3.99% per transaction. Licensed real estate professionals who join the Xene Home platform will gain access to premium exclusive listings, dedicated buyers, traditional leads, and exclusive certification tools, all of which are intended to enhance the industry professional's portfolio and both enhance and expand their business reach and performance metrics.

The Company plans to introduce advancements in AI real estate technology following the launch. Additionally, the company intends to progressively unveil new functionalities currently being tested that redefine the technological landscape of real estate transactions.

Matthew A. Barstow, SVP of Innovation at SG Devco stated,“After months of comprehensive research and development, combined with extensive testing and sampling, I am excited and pleased to get to this point with our AI technology and have a beta launch. We believe this platform goes beyond bringing a product to market and will modify the way real estate transactions are completed for the benefit of all parties. We are excited for this phase and even more excited for our forthcoming launch to the public very soon!”

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. SG DevCo operates a flexible business model and will look to strategically monetize its assets via land sales, joint ventures and other initiatives. Additionally, a majority owned-subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a proptech company that has created the XENE Platform. It is powered by advanced AI technology which aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment.

More information about SG DevCo can be found at .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and include statements regarding XENE assisting in many facets of various real estate transactions by enhancing the transaction process with cost-efficiencies and reduced transaction fees in a range of 1.99% to 3.99% per transaction. the Xene Home platform enhancing licensed real estate professional's portfolio and expanding their business reach, plans to introduce continuous advancements in AI technology, plans to progressively unveil new functionalities currently being tested that redefine the technological landscape of real estate transactions and the platform modifying the way real estate transactions are completed for the benefit of all parties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the Company's ability to attract customers, including buyers and sellers, real estate agents, lawyers, accountants and title companies, to join the XENE Home platform, the Company's ability to enhance the transaction process with cost-efficiencies and reduced transaction fees, the Company's ability to introduce advancements in AI technology, the Company's ability to unveil new functionalities that redefine the technological landscape of real estate transactions, the Company's ability to change the way real estate transactions are completed, the Company's ability to monetize its real estate holdings and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Safe and Green Development Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.



