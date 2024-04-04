CISF Personnel Shoots Himself Dead At Delhi's Nangloi Metro Station

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) A CISF personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at Delhi's Nangloi metro station on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shahre Kishore, who had been enrolled in CISF as a Constable (GD) since 2014 and posted in Delhi in January, 2022.

Kishore used to live with his family members in government quarters in north Delhi's Narela.

According to police, information was received regarding Kishore shooting himself at Nangloi metro station at 7.03 a.m.

Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot and found Kishore's body near a baggage scanning machine installed at the metro station.

"Kishore's family members have been informed,” said a senior police official.

Details are awaited.