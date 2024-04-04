Israeli Airstrikes Claim Several Palestinian Lives In Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 4 (Petra) -- At least eight Palestinians lost their lives in airstrikes conducted by Israeli forces overnight and into the early hours of Thursday in Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources, the casualties included seven individuals, among them three children, who perished due to artillery shelling and aerial bombardment targeting two residential structures within Rafah.Additionally, a woman lost her life as a result of a bombing that struck a house in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, located to the east of the city.The preceding evening witnessed further violence as Israeli aircraft unleashed raids on the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least two Palestinians and injuries to 15 others.The scope of the devastation widened as airstrikes pounded a residential dwelling in the Sultan neighborhood, situated to the west of Rafah, resulting in additional casualties.Concurrently, Israeli forces launched attacks on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and targeted the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City's south.Rescue teams and civil defense personnel worked to extricate survivors and recover the bodies of victims. In one rescue effort, responders managed to pull a child from the rubble of a demolished house in the northeast of Rafah, following a dawn airstrike.The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported a death toll of 32,975 individuals since the onset of Israeli aggression on October 7.Moreover, the ministry noted that 75,577 people have sustained injuries, with a significant number of them being children and women.Many remain trapped beneath collapsed structures, with rescue teams facing challenges in reaching them amidst the ongoing war.