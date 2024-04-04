Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back

Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here:

On 2 April 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 63,300 own shares at an average price of NOK 299.0639 per share.

The first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions: