Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back


4/4/2024 2:16:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here:

On 2 April 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 63,300 own shares at an average price of NOK 299.0639 per share.

The first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
2 April OSE 63,300 299.0639 18,930,742.50
CEUX
TQEX
Total for the period OSE 63,300 299.0639 18,930,742.50
CEUX
TQEX
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme

OSE 13,664,092 272.0185 3,716,886,129.20
CEUX 1,268,593 268.8027 341,001,161.50
TQEX 375,536 269.1606 101,079,476.45
Total 15,308,221 271.6819 4,158,966,767.15
Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)

 OSE 13,727,392 272.1432 3,735,816,871.70
CEUX 1,268,593 268.8027 341,001,161.50
TQEX 375,536 269.1606 101,079,476.45
Total 15,371,521 271.7947 4,177,897,509.65


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 76,167,892 own shares, corresponding to 2.54% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 69,406,714 own shares, corresponding to 2.31% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at .

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachment

  • Detailed overview of transactions

MENAFN04042024004107003653ID1108057255

