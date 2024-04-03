High Arctic To Announce 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the“Corporation”) intends to release its 2023 fourth quarter and full year results after markets close Friday, April 5, 2024 and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 15:00 pm MT (17:00 pm ET) on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The late filing of the 2023 fourth quarter results follows delays in concluding the annual financial statement audit of the Corporation's business in Papua New Guinea.

The conference call dial in numbers are 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and the participant passcode is 7925114#. Participants joining from outside North America can find International dial-in numbers at:

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and will remain available until April 30, 2024. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic's website.

The Corporation's annual 2023 disclosure filings including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be posted to High Arctic's website and SEDAR after the results are released.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada, High Arctic provides pressure control and other oilfield equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Maguire

Chief Executive Officer

1.587.318.3826

1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

website:

Email: ...