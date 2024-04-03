MES Students Back To School In Its Golden Jubilee Commemorating Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commemorating its 50 years of proud legacy in the field of education during the academic year 2024-25, MES Indian School has embarked on its educational journey with vibrancy and enthusiasm for a new academic session on April 1.

On this inaugural day of the session, children were excited about meeting their friends, new teachers, and class teachers.

Before the commencement of the session Dr. Hameeda Kadar, the school principal briefed the teachers on their increased responsibilities in the ensuing academic year and advocated for them to adhere to the latest reforms and modifications introduced by the CBSE in the curriculum through NEP.

“Celebrating the golden jubilee year, MES has earmarked a slew of scholastic and co-scholastic activities for students in the upcoming academic year.

“The school wears a festive look as the new session begins which evokes a sense of homecoming for the students who have been promoted to the next Grades.

Thanks to the support of the parents, every academic session at MES begins with great enthusiasm. On this joyous occasion, the school joins hands with parents in welcoming students for a fruitful academic session and happy learning,” remarked the Principal.

Prior to the reopening, to equip teachers with the latest pedagogical methods and the skills to ensure an effective and joyful teaching-learning process, the school conducted orientation sessions for its teaching faculty.

Dr. Aniket Srivastava and Dr. Priyamvada Agarwal, educationists, were the resource persons delivering insightful information through lively presentations on innovative teaching strategies aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) and its core characteristics.