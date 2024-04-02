Queen Rania Hosts Iftar For Women In Jerash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.2 (Petra) – Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah hosted a group of women over Iftar in the governorate of Jerash on Tuesday, where she commended the guests for their contributions to the local community.Held amidst the city's Roman ruins and attended by the Governor of Jerash, Firas Faour, the Iftar brought together a number of women from across the governorate, who are active in social and youth advocacy.Speaking to her guests, Her Majesty said she was pleased to be among them, adding that "Jerash is known for its beautiful nature, history, and ruins, but what makes it most remarkable are its people and women.""You are an incredible and admirable group of Jordanian women," Her Majesty explained."Each and every one of you is the epitome of kindness and generosity within your homes and beyond," she added.Governor Faour for his part thanked Her Majesty for visiting Jerash and for her efforts to support local communities and women.