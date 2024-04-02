Paras Kalnawat Shoots Despite Being Unwell: 'Ignore My Dull Face, Shabby Hair'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) The 'Anupamaa' fame actor Paras Kalnawat has shared a life update, saying he has been unwell for the last few days, but is shooting regularly.
Taking to Instagram stories, Paras shared a smiling picture of himself, wearing a black and silver kurta and matching dupatta.
The actor captioned it as: "Life Update - Unwell since last few days but have been shooting regularly as they say the show must go on. Kindly ignore my dull face and shabby hair in last few and coming few episodes. I'll be back stronger and better!"
Paras gave the tune of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer track 'Baadshah O Baadshah' to his post.
On the work front, he is currently seen in 'Kundali Bhagya'.
Paras plays the character of Rajveer.
The show stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad.
