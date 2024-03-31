               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Mosques Sparkle In Ramadan Photo Feature


3/31/2024 3:05:04 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) by Wajd Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait mosques in Ramadan are to sparkling stars in the sky; warmly lustrous.
With variants of architectural designs inspired by different ears and schools, along with the modern and artfully-lit, Kuwait mosques are welcoming worshippers in the most reverent manner and ambiance in the last 10 days of the holy month. (end) hb

