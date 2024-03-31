Kuwait Mosques Sparkle In Ramadan Photo Feature

KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait mosques in Ramadan are to sparkling stars in the sky; warmly lustrous. With variants of architectural designs inspired by different ears and schools, along with the modern and artfully-lit, Kuwait mosques are welcoming worshippers in the most reverent manner and ambiance in the last 10 days of the holy month. (end) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.