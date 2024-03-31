(MENAFN) On Thursday, Russia exercised its veto power within the United Nations (UN) Security Council, blocking a draft resolution aimed at prolonging the mandate of the Panel of Experts aiding the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Sanctions Committee.



The resolution, put forth by the United States, garnered support from 13 out of the 15 Security Council members, with Russia voting against it and China abstaining from voting.



Had it been adopted, the draft resolution would have extended the mandate of the Panel of Experts until April 30, 2025.



Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, expressed skepticism regarding the efficacy of the Panel of Experts, stating before the vote that it provided no discernible added value.



"The panel's work has been reduced to playing along with Western approaches, replicating biased information, analyzing newspaper headlines and low-quality photos," he stated. "In doing so, the panel effectively testified to its inability to develop sober assessments of the state of DPRK's sanctions regime. The panel fixated on insignificant trivialities disproportionate to the problems of the Korean Peninsula."



It is evident that in recent years, the sanctions imposed have failed to achieve the objectives outlined by the international community and have not contributed to the normalization of the situation surrounding the peninsula. This lack of progress does not foster an environment conducive to dialogue between the involved parties. Additionally, the sanctions represent a significant hardship for the population of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

