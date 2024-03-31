Explosion at military warehouse near Jakarta prompts evacuation of over 130 families

(MENAFN) An explosion at a military ammunition warehouse near Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, on Saturday evening has prompted the evacuation of over 130 families, according to an official statement on Sunday.



The blast occurred at a warehouse owned by the Jayakarta Regional Military Command in Ciangsana Village, located in Bogor regency, West Java province. Situated approximately 7 km away from Jakarta's eastern border, the explosion's impact was reportedly audible within a 7 km radius.



Acting Governor of West Java, Bey Machmudin, informed local media outlets on Saturday that evacuees were currently being accommodated in two separate temporary shelters, emphasizing the immediate response efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of affected individuals and families.



Jayakarta Regional Military Command Chief, Mohamad Hasan, provided further details, stating that fire brigades successfully extinguished the explosions by Sunday at around 3:45 AM local time. Importantly, Hasan confirmed that there were no reported fatalities resulting from the incident, alleviating concerns over potential loss of life.



According to Hasan, the fire originated within a warehouse situated within the military complex, specifically used for storing expired ammunition. While the immediate threat has been contained, an ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire, ensuring accountability and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

