Leverx To Host SAP PLM For Process Industries Forum In Miami

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL: LeverX, one of the leading providers of SAP services, is thrilled to announce the upcoming SAP PLM for Process Industries Forum, set to take place at the LeverX Headquarters in Miami, Florida, April 8-10, 2024.
This three-day event promises to be a dynamic platform for industry professionals to delve into innovation, gain invaluable insights, and engage in networking opportunities. LeverX will unveil its solution for Recipe Formulation in SAP PLM for Process Industry, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge PLM solutions.
Event details
Date: April 8-10, 2024
Location: LeverX Headquarters, 801 Brickell Ave # 1970, Miami, FL 33131
Here's What You Can Expect
Participants will engage in in-depth discussions surrounding key challenges and strategies, including:
Managing a single source of truth
Explore methodologies for ensuring consistency and accuracy throughout the entire product development lifecycle, encompassing Recipe, Specification, Label, Packaging, Material Master, and Bill of Materials (BOM).
Efficient handover to manufacturing
Examine best practices for seamless transitions from product development to manufacturing, optimizing processes to minimize errors and delays.
Navigating regulatory compliance
Delve into the complexities of regulatory requirements within the Process Industry, including FDA regulations and international standards, and learn how to effectively integrate compliance measures into product development workflows.
Streamlining change control
Gain insights into establishing robust change management processes to adapt to evolving market demands, regulatory updates, and internal requirements while maintaining product integrity.
Enhancing Collaboration
Discover strategies for fostering collaboration among cross-functional teams, suppliers, and partners to accelerate innovation, improve communication, and drive efficiency throughout the product development lifecycle.
Through interactive sessions, case studies, and expert panels, participants will gain actionable insights and practical solutions to address these critical issues, empowering them to optimize their product development processes and drive success in the Process Industry.
Who Is This Event For
Chief Information Officers (CIOs)
Product Development Leaders
IT Business Analysts
More Reasons to Attend
Strategize for sustainable formulation
Gain strategic insights to enhance sustainability in product formulation processes.
Gain exclusive insights
Access premier insights from industry experts in PLM.
Partnership opportunities
Forge valuable partnerships with industry peers and executives.
For more detailed information about the event and registration, follow our website
