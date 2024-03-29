Leverx To Host SAP PLM For Process Industries Forum In Miami

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL: LeverX, one of the leading providers of SAP services, is thrilled to announce the upcoming SAP PLM for Process Industries Forum, set to take place at the LeverX Headquarters in Miami, Florida, April 8-10, 2024.



This three-day event promises to be a dynamic platform for industry professionals to delve into innovation, gain invaluable insights, and engage in networking opportunities. LeverX will unveil its solution for Recipe Formulation in SAP PLM for Process Industry, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge PLM solutions.

Event details

Date: April 8-10, 2024

Location: LeverX Headquarters, 801 Brickell Ave # 1970, Miami, FL 33131



Here's What You Can Expect

Participants will engage in in-depth discussions surrounding key challenges and strategies, including:



Managing a single source of truth

Explore methodologies for ensuring consistency and accuracy throughout the entire product development lifecycle, encompassing Recipe, Specification, Label, Packaging, Material Master, and Bill of Materials (BOM).



Efficient handover to manufacturing

Examine best practices for seamless transitions from product development to manufacturing, optimizing processes to minimize errors and delays.



Navigating regulatory compliance

Delve into the complexities of regulatory requirements within the Process Industry, including FDA regulations and international standards, and learn how to effectively integrate compliance measures into product development workflows.



Streamlining change control

Gain insights into establishing robust change management processes to adapt to evolving market demands, regulatory updates, and internal requirements while maintaining product integrity.



Enhancing Collaboration

Discover strategies for fostering collaboration among cross-functional teams, suppliers, and partners to accelerate innovation, improve communication, and drive efficiency throughout the product development lifecycle.



Through interactive sessions, case studies, and expert panels, participants will gain actionable insights and practical solutions to address these critical issues, empowering them to optimize their product development processes and drive success in the Process Industry.

Who Is This Event For

Chief Information Officers (CIOs)

Product Development Leaders

IT Business Analysts

More Reasons to Attend

Strategize for sustainable formulation

Gain strategic insights to enhance sustainability in product formulation processes.



Gain exclusive insights

Access premier insights from industry experts in PLM.



Partnership opportunities

Forge valuable partnerships with industry peers and executives.





For more detailed information about the event and registration, follow our website



