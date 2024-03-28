Japan Protests Resumption Of Flights Of US Osprey Tiltrotor Planes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Legislative Assembly of Okinawa Prefecture protested theresumption of flights of the US Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, Azernews reports, citing the Kyodo agency.

The protest and the written opinion that the tiltrotor planesshould be removed from the US Marine Corps Futemma base wereadopted unanimously.

In March, the US military resumed tiltrotor flights, which hadbeen stopped since November due to an accident in Japan, whichkilled 8 people.

Currently, 29 Osprey tiltrotor planes are deployed in Japan: atthe USAF Yokota Base near Tokyo 5 and at the US Marine CorpsFutemma Base on Okinawa 24, as well as 14 such tiltrotor planesbelonging to the Ground Self-Defense Forces and stationed at theKisarazu base in Chiba next to Tokyo.

Despite assurances from the Ministry of Defense that detailedexplanations were received from the American side, there is nodetailed information about the causes of the accident in the publicdomain. This is explained by the specifics of the issue related tosecrecy.

The population in the places where Osprey flights take place isconcerned about the safety problems of tiltrotor aircraft.