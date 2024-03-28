Holding Demonstrations? Apply Online For Permission

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 28 (IANS) The Lucknow police will no longer accept offline applications for demonstrations, marathons, film shoots, religious programmes, and yatras from April 1.

In February, Lucknow Police had launched an online permission system on their website and users can now submit applications for these events online.

"Only online applications will be accepted for the aforementioned programmes from April 1 onwards," said a spokesman of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate.

He added, "If applicants encounter any difficulties with the online application process, they can contact the helpline numbers for assistance and provide suggestions.

Previously, the application process was manual and involved submitting a filled form with an affidavit and supporting documents to the designated authority's office. This process often resulted in delays, and applicants were unable to easily track the status of their applications.

"Recognising these issues, the Lucknow Police, under the direction of the police commissioner, has implemented an online application system to streamline the permission process," the spokesman said, citing an order from joint commissioner of police (law & order) Upendra Kumar Agrawal.