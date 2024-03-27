(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Nosara: A Corner of Costa Rica to Explore During 2024 ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions” Travel Costa Rica Wants to Balance Destination of Tourist Origin So as Not to Depend on a Single Market

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Don`t Miss Out on Savoring the“Golden Grain” of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle 7 Summer Activity Ideas for Active Seniors Culture & Lifestyle Did You Know That Costa Rica Has Seven Distinct Indigenous Groups? Find Out Who They Are Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rican Women Take Ownership of Their Sexuality: Free, Without Taboos or Fears Culture & Lifestyle The“Soda”, Popular Eateries in Costa Rica, Simple but with Delicious Foods

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Top Local Destinations Updated: March 27, 2024Nosara: A Corner of Costa Rica to Explore During 2024

The area has a“spot” with the best sunsets

By TCRN STAFF March 27, 2024120 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEnvironment TCRN STAFF - March 27, 2024For the Perfect Visit, Get to Know the Unique Weather Patterns in Costa Rica Year Round Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 27, 2024Don`t Miss Out on Savoring the“Golden Grain” of Costa Rica Environment TCRN STAFF - March 27, 2024Get To Know the“White Tail” Deer, National Animal of Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

Nosara is a corner of Guanacaste , which has a unique charm, because it is home to beaches, wildlife refuges, biological reserves and flora and fauna typical of the area. In addition, it still retains that warmth typical of a Tico town that makes it very attractive for the tourist who visits it addition to the above, Nosara offers a large number of activities to do with family, groups offriends and why not alone.

Alonso Bermúdez, local hotelier explains that“Nosara is a magical place to explore in 2024, not only for its beauty and activities to do, but it is one of the blue zones in the world , where its inhabitants have a unique style. of a healthy, happy life and a longer than average life expectancy. This makes it a place to visit at least once in your life.”“It also has one of the best beaches called Guiones, which is ideal for surfing, running and yoga, according to Travel & Leisure magazine,” Bermúdez added.

Some of the activities that this canton of Nicoya offers are its beautiful beaches known for surfing or because they offer unparalleled sunsets.“An experience that has been promoted in the area is practicing yoga not only because of the benefits it offers, but also because Nosara offers the best spots to do it, landscapes surrounded by nature, spectacular sunrises and sunsets and the sound of the beaches,”

commented. Bermudez.

In addition, another very popular discipline is cycling , since there are routes with wonderful views, unique landscapes, and you can see a great variety of fauna, which makes practitioners of this sport venture through Nosara.

“Another added value that the area has is having the Ostional Wildlife Refuge, which was created in order to protect the Lora and Leatherback sea turtles.“Many people travel to the area to see the wonderful event of the turtle landings,” Bermúdez added.

And if you have never seen a mangrove, another alternative is to visit the Nosara Biological Reserve, you can do it on a hike or on a boat tour. In addition, from the mangrove you can see birds, families of monkeys, among others.

If you are looking for one of the best views that mix forest and beach, the Spot located in Chirriboca is the best option. From there you can see how the Nosara River and Montaña converge at Nosara Beach, creating a unique view and sunsets with very striking tones.

-p- Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche