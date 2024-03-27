VAST Data Appoints Rick Scurfield to Executive Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – March 27, 2024 – VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today named Rick Scurfield as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic hire marks a significant step in the company’s mission to bring to market the only data platform built for the AI era. In this new role, Scurfield is poised to help VAST enable organizations around the world to make their data more meaningful, unlocking radical intelligence and utility.



Scurfield, a veteran sales executive in the technology industry, brings a wealth of experience to VAST Data. With a career touting various senior leadership roles, Scurfield has a proven track record of driving sales growth with a customer-first mindset, most notably over the course of a 20+ year span at NetApp. While at NetApp, Scurfield played a pivotal role in transforming the company's go-to-market (GTM) strategies and significantly boosting revenue streams.



As the new CRO of VAST Data, Scurfield will oversee the company's global sales strategy, aiming to expand market share and foster customer relationships across new industries and use cases. His expertise in overseeing sales operations, customer engagements and business development will be invaluable in propelling VAST’s success.



“Rick’s exceptional track record in the tech industry makes him a perfect fit for our ambitious sales goals and expansion into new global markets,” said Renen Hallak, CEO and co-founder of VAST Data. “We are confident that he will help shape VAST’s sales organization and strategy to further our mission of providing the end-to-end operating system for AI and deep learning deployments to businesses worldwide.”



This appointment comes at a time when VAST Data is experiencing rapid growth, thanks to its unique approach to helping organizations process large quantities of structured and unstructured data. The VAST Data Platform unifies storage, database, and containerized compute engine services into a single, scalable software platform architected from the ground up to power AI and accelerated computing tools in modern data centers and clouds. The platform uniquely enables organizations to understand all data, both structured and unstructured as it exists in the natural world, to generate superior insights and unlock new value.



“VAST Data’s mission extends beyond ambition; it's a pledge to innovate and remove the obstacles that limit progress within AI infrastructure - by rethinking it entirely,” said Scurfield. “It’s thrilling to join VAST at such a pivotal moment in technology history. As we scale, I look forward to working with the team to drive continued, record-breaking growth and bring the VAST Data Platform to AI-ready organizations worldwide in order to actively unlock the full potential of their data.”





