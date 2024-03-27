Kuwait Oil Price Up 87 Cents To USD 86.44 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 87 cents to USD 86.44 per barrel on Tuesday compared to USD 85.57 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday.

The price of the Brent crude went down by 50 cents to USD 86.25 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 33 cents to USD 81.62 pb. (end)

