Geneva Hosts 3Rd Conference Of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 3rd Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement ParliamentaryNetwork (NAM PN) has been held in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernewsreports.

The event, chaired by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan'sMilli Majlis and Chairperson of NAM Parliamentary Network, broughttogether 53 delegations representing member parliaments andinternational organizations.

In her opening remarks, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarovaexpressed her hope that the conference would make a significantcontribution to the further development of the Network and thecooperation among the member countries.

Sahiba Gafarova hailed the fact that the number of participantsin the conferences of the NAM Parliamentary Network has beencontinuously increasing since the inaugural conference held inMadrid in November 2021.

"Today the NAM Parliamentary Network represents more than halfof the parliaments of the member states of the Organization, whichindicates not only our commitment to promoting the values andprinciples of the Non-Aligned Movement but also our intention toenhance solidarity and cooperation among our parliaments," Gafarovanoted.

Noting that Azerbaijan passed on the Chairmanship of theNon-Aligned Movement to the Republic of Uganda at the 19th Summitof the NAM Heads of State and Government held in Kampala, theRepublic of Uganda this January, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova mentionedthat Azerbaijan's chairmanship of NAM was marked by President ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's commitment tostrengthening solidarity and unity, as well as multilateralcooperation among the NAM member countries. "A number ofinitiatives put forward by President Ilham Aliyev, for instance,the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and the YouthOrganization of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the firststeps taken towards the establishment of the Women's Platform ofthe Non-Aligned Movement, were of great importance in theinstitutional development of the Movement," Gafarovaunderlined.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also highlighted the work undertaken todevelop the institutional dialogue with other inter-parliamentaryorganizations.

Saying that the theme of today's conference is "Revitalizingparliamentary action in combating climate change", Speaker of MilliMajlis Sahiba Gafarova described climate change as one of the mostcrucial and urgent challenges that needs to focus on. "At the sametime, it is a challenge requiring global responses and jointefforts. Azerbaijan was unanimously chosen as the host country forCOP29 and Baku will host this event this November, a fact that weare all proud of. This is clear evidence of the recognition ofAzerbaijan's efforts in the fight against climate change not onlyon a national but also on a regional and global scale," Gafarovasaid.

"Azerbaijan has declared 3024 as the "Green World SolidarityYear". Today, Azerbaijan has a very serious green energy transitionagenda, and large investments are being made in both the productionand export of renewable energy in the country," Sahiba Gafarovaadded.

"On the initiative of Secretary General of theInter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong, Azerbaijan's MilliMajlis is planning to organize a Parliamentary Meeting on thesidelines of COP29 in partnership with the IPU. This event willprovide parliamentarians with an excellent opportunity to exchangeideas and determine what steps should be taken to combat climatechange. The meeting will make a parliamentary contribution tomultilateral climate action," Sahiba Gafarova underlined.

Other speakers at the event included IPU President Tulia Ackson,IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, Speaker of the People'sNational Assembly Ibrahim Boughali, Head of the People's Majlis ofMaldives Mohamed Aslam, Speaker of the House of Representatives ofthe Federal Parliament of Nepal Devraj Ghimir, Director-General ofthe ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed Almalik and MPs from membercountries.

The speakers commended the excellent organization of theconference. They also hailed the successful activity and the workundertaken towards the institutional development of the NAMParliamentary Network, which was established on the initiative ofAzerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The NAM Parliamentary Network concluded its 3rd Conference withthe adoption of the Geneva Declaration.