Binance Launches ‘Give Back To The World’ Initiative to Feed Families this Ramadan

(MENAFN- Edelman) In partnership with recognised NGOs such as the Alkhidmat Foundation, Binance’s charity initiative aims to provide food supplies to over 1,500 families across Egypt, Gaza, Morocco, and Pakistan, to deliver targeted on-the-ground support to those in need, to combat food insecurity and foster a culture of compassion directly.



Dubai, UAE, March 25 2024: Understanding the critical importance of directly assisting those in need, Binance is committed to actionable, on-the-ground efforts this Ramadan. The company has partnered with key organizations across Egypt, Gaza, Morocco, and Pakistan to pinpoint families most in need of support. Through collaborations with charities such as the Alkhidmat Foundation — a non-political, non-governmental, and non-profit organization that provides humanitarian and social welfare services to communities across Pakistan — Binance ensures that the aid reaches the right hands at the right time.



To address essential nutritional needs during this holy month, Binance distributes food boxes filled with non-perishable items such as rice, pasta, beans, and canned goods, all procured from local suppliers. This initiative supports the community and provides families with the means to prepare wholesome meals during Ramadan. Specifically for Gaza, the food boxes will include ready-to-eat meals from Mitchell’s, Pakistan’s oldest food company, ensuring those in challenging circumstances receive immediate sustenance.



Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in many parts of the world. During Ramadan, the importance of food and sustenance takes on a new meaning, as families come together to break their fasts. However, not every table is laden with nourishment. By distributing these food boxes, Binance aims to bring hope and sustenance to those in need. The company’s mission transcends mere food distribution; it’s about nurturing a culture of compassion and giving. By extending this support, Binance aims not just to address immediate needs, but to inspire a wider movement of kindness and mindfulness across communities during Ramadan.



This initiative in Egypt, Gaza, Morocco, and Pakistan isn’t just about delivering food boxes; it’s about sending a message of solidarity and support. This Ramadan, Binance wants to inspire a spirit of unity and spread hope, support families in need, and showcase the incredible power of the Binance community.







