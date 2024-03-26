Introducing Vmaker AI - World's First Ever AI Video Editor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Built on AI, Built by Humans, Built for all the creators out there! With Vmaker AI, turn your Raw Videos into Wow Videos in minutes.



Animaker Inc, a leading creative SaaS startup has launched Vmaker AI - the World's first-ever video editor that automates the creative part of video editing. One can upload raw video footage and let AI create a ready-to-publish video in minutes. The tool automatically adds B-rolls, BG music, transitions, subtitles, and more, and further helps create short-form videos, teasers, and highlights from long videos, all in just one click.



Time-to-content, from ideation to editing and publishing a video, has been one of the most challenging aspects for content creators. Having believed in democratizing content creation since inception, Raghav and Team Vmaker decided to fix this through Vmaker AI where the AI engine makes it quicker to edit raw videos into publish-ready ones.



Commenting on the launch, Raghavan RS, CEO & Co-Founder, of Vmaker AI, said, "Vmaker AI video editor is one of our best launches that will ease the editing process for every creator out there. You have AI playing the role of a personal editor suggesting edits for you ï¿1⁄2 turning all your Raw videos into wholesome Wow videos. With a professional video editing suite as a backup, Vmaker AI gives users total creative control to tweak videos as per preference. I am sure this will be one of the most effective and fun ways to edit videos in one click."



Here's what Vmaker AI does -

- Vmaker AI Converts Your Raw Videos Into Wow Videos

- It automatically reads and analyzes your long videos, turns them into highlights.

- Vmaker AI engine trims the long videos into bite-sized content for social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

- Vmaker AI has an open library of viral styles inspired from the top digital creators which can be applied to any videos in a click.

- It also has an extensive suite for manual editing.



Other AI video editor features include:



-Video background remover with or without using green screen

- AI auto subtitle generator that generates subtitles in 35+ languages with different styles and animations

- Patented MAD button for creating endless variations of publish-ready videos and a lot more.

- One of the existing features of Vmaker is the Screen Recorder which helps users record their screen and webcam in 4K resolution. With Vmaker AI, these recordings can be directly imported to the Vmaker AI video editor and converted into ready-to-publish videos in minutes.



Vmaker AI was launched exclusively on Product Hunt on March 7th, 2024, and ranked as the No.03 product of the day. This was followed by a hands-on workshop on 'Mastering Marketing and Video Editing with -----Vmaker AI' for influencers in the Bay area.



Vmaker AI is built for content creators, video marketers, and L&D teams. Vmaker's GTM teams have planned a series of events in the coming days for anyone and everyone who is into video creation.

For more information, visit



Company :-Vmaker AI

User :- Saravanan p

Email :...

Phone :-1 628-265-3372

Url :-