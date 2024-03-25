Account News In Brief (March 25, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Kitchen Mama has named 5W Public Relations its PR agency of record. As agency of record, 5WPR will provide comprehensive media relations support for the the kitchen tools and accessories brand, including new product launch announcements and media outreach, as well as amplifying presence at the I craft targeted media campaigns that highlight Kitchen Mama's mission to make cooking easy, accessible, and enjoyable.



LOS ANGELES - Broadcast operations and monitoring company SuiteLife Systems has struck a partnership with Bubble Agency, which specializes in media and entertainment. Bubble is charged with raising visibility of SuiteLife among key sectors and driving impact.

Suitelife's overarching goal is reaching a wider audience and strengthening its position as a leader in innovative technology solutions.



NEW YORK - Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has appointed Ruder Finn as its PR agency of record. Ruder Finn is tasked with developing and executing a North America communications program for the company. Ruder Finn was awarded the brief following a competitive review.



BOSTON - Powin has hired PAN Communications as its U.S. communications agency of record, with discussions underway regarding potential strategic activation into the global market in the coming months. The immediate focus lies on bolstering Powin's presence within the US market. PAN's communications program encompasses a range of strategic initiatives aimed at managing Powin's reputation and enhancing the company's visibility and awareness.

