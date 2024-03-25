               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
To Be Disappeared In Tajikistan


3/25/2024 7:05:54 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “He just vanished; left his apartment for a meeting and disappeared. We've checked all the police stations, jails, the hospital and migration centers. We don't know what to do.”

These were the words Tajik opposition leader Suhrob Zafar uttered to me in late February 2023, days after Nasimjon Sharipov , his colleague in the political movement Group 24 , went missing.

The two of them had lived for almost 10 years in Turkey, having fled Tajikistan in 2014 because of the government's repression of opposition groups, including the banning of Group 24. Zafar told me that both men had recently received anonymous threats on their phones, warning that they would be kidnapped and sent back to Tajikistan, where the government routinely uses torture and lengthy jail sentences to suppress opposition .

Zafar and I stayed in touch until March 10, 2024, after which he stopped responding. I later learned that on that day Zafar too went missing . An unconfirmed report in independent Tajik media on March 20 suggested that both men had been seen in handcuffs exiting a plane at an airport in Tajikistan's capital on March 15 – but to date, there has been no official word on the two activists' whereabouts.




Tajik democracy activist Suhrob Zafar went missing from his Istanbul home. Group 24

Alarm over the fate of both men is understandable. It tallies with research I recently conducted for the Washington, DC-based human rights group Crude Accountability documenting how Tajikistan has systematically engaged in the practice of enforced disappearances – deemed as one of the most pernicious crimes under international law .

Drawing on primary interviews and profiling 31 cases of incommunicado detention or enforced disappearances over a 20-year period, I traced how enforced disappearances have become a mainstay in Tajikistan's playbook for suppressing dissent in this nation of over 10 million people.

A particular terror

Enforced disappearances occur when a government detains, captures, imprisons or kills while refusing to acknowledge a person's whereabouts or their grave. In 2010, the U.N. General Assembly adopted The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, which expressly states :“No one shall be subjected to enforced disappearance.” But Tajikistan has never been a signatory.

